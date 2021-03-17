UP teenager shoots father, his paramour

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), March 17 (IANS) A teenage boy shot his father and the latter's alleged paramour in her house, leaving them critically wounded.

According to reports, Vishal, 19, son of Rakesh Shakya, 48, had left his home on some personal errand on Monday night.

On the way, he, however, came to know about his father's presence at the woman's house.