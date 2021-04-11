Up to 65% new Covid infections in Delhi below 35 yrs: Kejriwal (Ld)

"Fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi has made the situation worse than what it was during the third peak. Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation, Kejriwal said.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the national capital is facing an alarming situation as around 65 per cent new Covid-19 cases in Delhi are below 35 years of age.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi Government is fully prepared to combat the fourth wave of coronavirus in the capital and the health system in all government and private hospitals has been revamped.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged the people of Delhi to rush towards hospitals only if there is a serious symptom of Covid-19 infection. "More and more people are rushing to hospitals even if they have mild symptoms. If all people would rush towards hospitals, our emergency health system would collapse. ICU beds would be occupied by non-serious patients. If this happens, the health system will collapse and we will have no option but to impose lockdown," Kejriwal stated.

However, he reiterated that the state government is not in favour of imposing lockdown. "No Government will consider a lockdown until the health system collapses. Hence I would urge people of the city to follow Covid-19 measures."

Kejriwal also stated that he has urged the Centre to open Covid-19 vaccination for all ages. "People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus. Around 65 per cent new cases of Covid-19 in Delhi are below 35 years. People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus," he added.

Kejriwal continued, "I have requested the centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking Covid-19 jab. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people."

