UP to develop 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakpur as a heritage tourist spot

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakhpur as a heritage tourist spot ahead as state government decides to hold yearlong celebrations to mark 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident.



"The State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to hold year-long centenary programs in view of 75 years of independence and has plans to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' as a heritage tourist spot, read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister has insisted to plan the program with the objective of instilling a sense of patriotism in the minds of the young generation and expressing gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made several sacrifices for the country's independence.

Since the celebrations will take place in a grandeur manner, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to instill the feeling of patriotism in the youth and to make sure that the new generation is sensitised by the sacrifices made to attain freedom.

Adityanath has also instructed the officials to make all detailed history of the incidents accessible to the youth. He also urged the younger generation to develop a sense of devotion for their nation and that they should value the freedom for which their ancestors sacrificed their lives.

"Make this country your own, live those dreams for which the freedom fighters sacrificed themselves. Develop passion and devotion for the country you are living in," the Chief Minister said.

The Chauri Chaura incident took place at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district on February 4, 1922. There was a mass demonstration of people against the brutal measures of the Britishers in response to which the police opened fire on them.

The following activities led to the death of three civilians and twenty-three policemen. The incident shook the foundation of the British Empire in India. Mahatma Gandhi, who was strictly against violence, halted the Non-cooperation Movement on the national level on February 12, 1922, as a direct result of this incident. (ANI)

