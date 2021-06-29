UP to get 11 new labs for RT-PCR tests

Officials at the medical education department said that efforts were on to develop labs in the remaining 30 districts as well.

Lucknow, June 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will soon get 11 new labs to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid. With this, 45 out of 75 districts in the state will now have an RT-PCR Lab.

According to reports, the labs are coming up at Aurraiya, Mahoba, Bulandshahr, Amethi, Siddhartha Nagar, Deoria, Bijnor, Kasganj, Mau, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra.

In an official statement, Director General, health, Dr D.S. Negi said, "The lab in Bulandshahr has become functional, while ICMR approval has been obtained for six. For the remaining four the application is pending before the authorities concerned."

He also said that following instructions from the Chief Minister, the process to start BSL-2 grade labs in the remaining 30 districts is underway.

Officials said that 45 labs having the facility to conduct RT-PCR tests will help the state during the anticipated third wave.

