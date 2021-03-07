UP to get 16 new ITIs soon

The move is a part of the initiative to make the youth efficient and skilled and to provide them decent job opportunities.

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to set up 16 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) based on a PPP model, across the state.

According to the government spokesman, the admission process to the 16 new ITIs at various districts in the state will begin from August 2021.

The new ITIs will help in increasing the number of seats in courses of electronic technician, computer operator and programming assistant, machinist engineer, electronic mechanic among others.

At present, over 1.72 lakh students are undergoing skill training at 305 ITIs in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government has laid special emphasis on setting up ITIs in remote regions of the state to cater to the needs of the underprivileged sections of the society.

According to the ITI officials, once the student completes his training from the ITI, he will be provided a certificate that will be recognized at the national level.

In the last four years, recognition of 1,07,489 seats has been achieved by the department from the National Council for Vocational Training.

Apart from setting up IT labs, smart classes, and solar energy plants in state ITIs, the work of providing training to students by connecting them with industrial units is also being done.

