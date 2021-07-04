UP to have special stadium for 'divyangs'

The government is also planning to set up a medical college in Lucknow for 'divyangs'.

Being built at the Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (SMNRU) in Lucknow, the stadium will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon.

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will soon get the country's first stadium for 'divyangs (differently abled people).

Minister for Divyang Welfare, Anil Rajbhar, said, "A proposal has been prepared by the department and sent to the government for its approval. He added that the college would offer research facilities for study on the causes of disability and treatment facilities, especially for differently-abled."

The government said it would also organize sports events like Asiad Games and international Paralympics for them.

The stadium, equipped with special facilities, will provide a training ground to those with special needs and serve as a venue for future events.

"Divyang players will get ample opportunity to hone talent and showcase it at international level. The government will organize competitions like Asiad and Paralympics which will give Divyang players a new identity," he further said.

Registrar of SMNRU, Amit Kumar Singh, said special arrangements are being made at the stadium for the differently abled players.

"Floodlights have been installed so that games can also be organized during the night. There will be live broadcasts of sporting events and arrangements will be made for sports like badminton, wrestling and basketball. The stadium has a gym and an athletics track. Football matches can also be organized here," he said.

