UP to launch 'Dastak' campaign from July 1

Health department officials have been asked to coordinate with other departments and make necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of Encephalitis, Malaria, Chikungunya, and other diseases.

Lucknow, June 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will launch the 'Dastak' campaign from July 1, which is part of a comprehensive Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategy embraced by the Yogi Adityanath government.

State-level training of health workers has been started and healthcare facilities have been strengthened in every village.

According to a government spokesperson, all Block Development Officers (BDO), District Panchayat Raj Officers, District School Inspectors, Chief Medical Officers and officers of all departments have been asked to extend their support to the campaign.

The state government has formed about 73,000 monitoring committees across the country which have been playing vital roles in the fight against seasonal fever, vector and water-borne diseases.

More than 4 lakh members associated with these committees have been engaged in making people aware by visiting them at their homes.

In 3,011 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 855 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the state, adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of these diseases.

A total of 592 urban PHCs have also been asked to remain alert to provide treatment round the clock to patients. Fever clinics have also been set up at CHCs and PHCs to make sure patients could be treated on an immediate basis.

Besides, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and village heads have been entrusted with the responsibility of apprising rural population about various water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

