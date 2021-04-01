UP to plant 30 Cr trees this year

The state government had claimed that it had planted 25 crore trees last year, even during the pandemic. In fact, last year, against the target of 25 crore saplings, a total of 25.8 crore saplings were planted.

Lucknow, April 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will break its own record this year by planting 30 crore trees.

State nurseries have been asked to prepare 42 crore saplings and directives have been issued to the 1,700 odd nurseries to ensure that a surplus stock is maintained since saplings that do not survive after the plantation drive, are replaced with new ones.

Besides, the number of saplings transported to plantation sites is always more than the actual number needed for the same to avoid any shortage.

Chief conservator of forest (CCF) Mukesh Kumar said the forest department has issued instructions to nurseries to get saplings of all the species ready.

Saplings of 121 different species of trees and creepers would be raised.

The state government has added 13 new species to its plantation programme this year with emphasis on medicinal and immunity boosting plants like giloy.

Like last year, sahjan would be planted extensively at all anganwadi centres.

Each part of the tree is said to be rich in nutrition.

The state government has included it in its annual plantation programmes to cure malnutrition among people from economically weaker sections.

Other new species being grown in nurseries are curry leaves, several varieties of bamboo, papaya, chakotara, Krishna siris, kardhai and kinnu.

Plantation programme incorporates the state's endemic tree species and others are commercially viable, timber and fodder yielding, fruit-bearing, those with dense canopies, ornamental, flowering trees, those that support a population of birds and other biodiversity and environmentally significant trees.

