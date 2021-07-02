UP to reopen multiplexes, gyms, stadiums from July 5

Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) With the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said from July 5, cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and sports stadiums will be allowed to operate in the state in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen.