Up to Rs 5 lakh insurance free for Uber riders in India

In case of an accidental death or disability, Uber riders will be able to claim a maximum of Rs 500,000. They will be able to claim up to Rs 200,000 for accidental hospitalisation, including maximum OPD benefit up to Rs 50,000 for per passenger free of charge.

Uber has partnered with Bharti AXA and Tata AIG for the insurance scheme which will cover all riders in cars, autos and two-wheelers.

"We are launching rider insurance for riders across our all modes transport which means cars, auto and moto (two wheelers). This insurance we are offering is completely free of cost and it is automatic. The moment you enter an Uber vehicle your insurance cover starts till the time your trip finishes," Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia, told IANS.

To report an accident to Uber, riders can go to the "Past Trips" section of the app and provide feedback on the ride. To navigate further, riders need to go to the menu and select "Help", then "Trip and Fare Review" and then "I was involved in an accident". Uber's 24x7 support team will then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partner to take them through the claim process. "For smooth experience we have made the entire process cash-less and one needs to select the ride in the app, and fill a form with details. Soon after this, our team will get in touch with you for assistance," Pavan added. The company recently rolled out free insurance for over 450,000 drivers registered on its ride-hailing app in India. The policy includes accidental death, disablement, hospitalisation and medical treatment. The coverage offered includes Rs 5 lakh in the event of death, up to Rs 5 lakh for permanent disability, up to Rs 2 lakh in the event of hospitalisation, with a sub-limit of up to Rs 50,000 for outpatient treatment. (Md Waquar Haider can be contacted at waquar.h@ians.in)