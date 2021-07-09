UP to unveil policy on population control

The Chief Minister has called for a community-centric approach to population control so that better facilities may be made available to the people and the state can be developed properly.

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will unveil its new policy on population control for 2021-30 on the occasion of the World Population Day on July 11.

"Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about population in certain communities and we therefore need community-centric awareness efforts," he said in a statement.

According to a government spokesman, the state's total fertility rate is 2.7 per cent currently whereas it should ideally be less than 2.1 per cent.

Most states have achieved this, with the exception of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The spokesperson said the policy will follow a five-pronged approach to population control and it is also focused on improving health.

The proposed policy will aim at efforts to increase accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion.

"On the other hand, efforts will be made to stabilize population by providing solutions for impotence and infertility, and reducing infant and maternal mortality rate through improved health facilities," the spokesman said.

Another segment of the policy will focus on comprehensive arrangements for the care of elderly while focus will also be on improved management of education, health, and nutrition for adolescents between 11 and 19 years.

The policy will look at different strategies and work towards a convergence of existing schemes to streamline population control efforts and improvement in health.

Health clubs will be set up in schools and digital tracking will be done for newborns, adolescents and elderly people.

"While finalising the new policy, efforts will be made to maintain the demographic balance in all communities, ensure easy availability of advanced health facilities and bring down the maternal and child mortality rates through proper nutrition. The objectives of the new policy will be embedded in the spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state's population policy is being prepared after studying several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04.

The NFHS-05 is scheduled to be released soon and therefore, targets will be set for two phases, 2026 and 2030.

Meanwhile, UP Law Commission chairman Justice A.N. Mittal is also framing a draft law for the government to help check the rising population of the state. "The draft law will be prepared in the next two months and the report will be submitted to the state government," Justice Mittal said.

--IANS

amita/dpb