UP top cop HC Awasthi retires, hands over charge to ADG

Lucknow, June 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) H.C. Awasthi retired from office on Wednesday. He handed over the charge to Additional Director General (ADG) (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

The new DGP will soon be appointed in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to laud the services rendered by Awasthi.