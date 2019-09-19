UP touched new heights of development in every field: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government had changed the challenges they faced in the state into opportunities on completion of half of its tenure.

"We touched new heights of development in every field under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and through support from our team. We also achieved number one positions in other fields in which the previous governments lagged due to their apathy. Due to these achievements, we have created a new identity of the state that is based on good governance, development, and trust," Adityanath said addressing the media on the celebrations held on successful completion of 2.5 years of his tenure.



Accusing the previous state governments, the Chief Minister said that when BJP returned to power in the state, it found that the implementation of all plans were restricted to just the paper.

"There was an atmosphere of chaos and corruption all around and law and order was in bad shape. There were riots every day and every section of the society was devastated by this environment," Adityanath said.

Explaining the plans for days ahead, the Chief Minister said, "Alternate fuel will be generated with the help of organic waste. Likewise, under the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme, a tourist destination will be developed in every assembly area."

Adityanath also cited the safe and secure conduct of events like the Prayagraj Kumbh and Lok Sabha elections, 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Investors Summit 2018 among others as an achievement of his government.

Pointing towards the role played by the state government in environment conservation, he said that in order to expand the green cover in the state, the government had planted 22.59 crore trees and this feat got recognition at a global level.

