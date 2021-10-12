UP trader robbed to avenge insult, 4 held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12 (IANS) A trader, Rajeev Agarwal, was allegedly waylaid by four bike-borne men while he was on his way home.

After the arrest of four men on Monday, Bijnor police claimed to have solved a robbery that took place on Saturday night.

The accused confessed that they had committed the robbery because they wanted to take revenge from the trader who had thrown them out of job.