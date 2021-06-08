UP tree plantation drive to be inspired by Ramayana

A few sites in western Uttar Pradesh have been identified to create these mini-forests.

The government is keen on planting trees that find mention in the Ramayana and plans to create 'Ramayan Van' (forest) at multiple locations.

Lucknow, June 8 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government's plan to plant 30 crore saplings this year will draw its inspiration from Valmiki's Ramayana.

According to the Chief Conservator of forests, Mukesh Kumar, the proposal would be finalised soon.

The forest department has already identified 88 tree species that find mention in Valmiki's Ramayana. The list includes the scientific names of the species as well.

Some of these are Priyangu, Bakul, Indugi, Varan, Tinish, Dhaaman, Saalai, Neevaar, Ankol, Bhilawa, Garjan, Paatal, Karajj, Hintaal, Ranjak, Padmak, Bandhu-jeev, Kurant, Katak, Muchkund, Kutaj and Sarj.

The aim of this plantation drive is to increase awareness about trees and develop a connect between trees and the public.

Besides, forests which find mention in scriptures like Shringaar Van, Tamaal Van, Rasaal Van, Champak Van, Chandan Van, Ashok Van, Anang Van, Vichitra Van and Vihaar Van will also be recreated.

Last year in Kasganj district along the Ganga river, the state government had planted more than 3.5 lakh trees to raise 'Bhagirathi Van' named after one of the streams of the Ganga originating from 'gaumukh' in Uttarakhand.

The Yogi Adityanath government is keen on planting trees that find mention in holy books and astrological, mythological and ayurvedic scriptures.

In 2017, the state forest department had printed nine pamphlets on various forms of plantations mentioned in the holy scriptures. 'Masihi Vatika' mentioned trees in the Bible while 'Qurani Vriksha Vatika' and 'Guru Ke Bagh' mentioned trees significant in other religions.

--IANS

amita/khz/bg