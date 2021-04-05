UP: Upset over failing eyesight, farmer ends life

The deceased identified as Ram Singh, had lost the vision in one eye and doctors had advised him to get his both eyes operated as the disease was spreading to the other eye as well.

Shahjahanpur, April 5 (IANS) Unable to bear the cost of treatment for failing vision, a 42-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Faridabad village, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

Singh was worried that he would soon lose his eyesight and if he borrowed money for the surgery, he would not be able to repay since he was a small farmer.

A relative said: "Singh had neither a medical card nor did have the money for his surgery. He used to sit under a fig tree outside the village for hours worrying about his future without eyesight. On Sunday, he left home in the morning and was found hanging from the same tree a few hours later."

Singh is survived by five minor children, four sons and a daughter, and his wife Madhuri.

Ajay Nagar, a member of the autopsy team, told media: "The victim was suffering from a chronic eye disease and had lost vision in the left eye. His eyes were swollen. However, the reason for his death is hanging."

Sehramau (South) police station SHO Dhananjay Singh said, "Ram Singh was extremely disturbed for the past a few days because of his failing eyesight and ended his life by hanging himself from a tree by using a piece of cloth. The revenue team will ensure that compensation is provided to his family under a relevant government scheme."

--IANS

amita/sdr/