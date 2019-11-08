UP using drones for surveillance in Ayodhya

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case expected any day now, Uttar Pradesh is conducting surveillance with drones in the district.

"We have deployed drones in Nayaghat, Nageswarnath, Ram ki Paidi, Hanumankupa road and some areas of Ayodhya. We get a real-time assessment with drone surveillance. We also can track people with this. Drones are good for security," Ayodhya Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia told ANI.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the judgment on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Centre has given UP almost 4,000 extra paramilitary personnel.

The central government is aware that even the smallest of security-related incidents could spark reactions in other states hence there is close coordination between top security departments of both the Centre and UP.

Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated.

Meanwhile, After reaching out to Muslim clerics, scholars and eminent personalities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has decided to open a dialogue with professionals from the community ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

The RSS team, which has been tasked with reaching out to the community, has planned interaction with educated youth and professionals.

Top RSS officials Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal will address the professionals at an event which, in all probability, will be held at the Nehru Memorial in New Delhi on Friday.

"The agenda of the meet is the court's verdict in the Ayodhya case and to maintain harmony after it is delivered," said a senior RSS leader involved in the process.

According to a senior member of the team, various NGOs and professional bodies were contacted to reach out to the professionals from the minority community and then invitations were sent out.

"A group of 70 to 80 professionals would be participating in this interaction with professionals from the community. The group consists of engineers, professors, doctors and social activists," added the leader.

With many professionals active on various social media platforms, it became pertinent to seek their help and support and also appeal to not share fake news, identify and report if there is one in circulation, the RSS believes.

Elaborating on the need to reach out to these professionals specifically, the leader said, "Not many people are following religious leaders. There may be many who spend too much time on social media. We all should avoid responding to fake and instigating messages if there would be any. We know these professionals too would not want peace to be disturbed. We are reaching out to them. It's a continuous process till verdict comes. We need to be prepared to accept it amicably."

Notably, both the RSS and BJP are keeping the momentum up to ensure no untoward incident takes place in wake of the pronouncement of the court's verdict, irrespective of which side the decision goes.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, both organisations are conducting interactions with their cadre and the minority community to ensure that peace and harmony are not disturbed after the judgment.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment before November 17 when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.