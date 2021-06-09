UP: Vials of COVID-19 vaccine missing from Aligarh's primary health centre

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 9th, 2021, 08:30:06hrs
Raghvendra Singh, CO City, Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Aligarh police on Tuesday registered a case of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naurangabad.

Raghvendra Singh, CO City, Aligarh said "Health Department's official filed a complaint that vials of COVID vaccines are missing from Primary Health Centre in Naurangabad."
He further said that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station under the relevant section and an investigation is being done.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

