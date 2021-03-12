UP village development officer killed in eatery brawl

The deceased Vijay Yadav, 26, and his brother, Som Yadav, were attacked by the eatery owner and staff, late on Wednesday night. Som Yadav is in hospital.

The incident took place in the Kotwali police circle.

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), March 12 (IANS) A village development officer (VDO) was killed while his brother suffered grievous injuries when they were attacked by the owner and staff of a roadside eatery, following a brawl.

Four people, the owner, manager and two other staffers, were taken under custody for interrogation on Thursday.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police O.P. Singh said, "Vijay and Som were attacked with bottles of soft drinks and iron rods by the eatery owner and his staff following a brawl between them on Wednesday late night."

After suffering head injuries, the brothers were rushed to the trauma centre of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi where Vijay succumbed to injuries on Thursday, he added.

The FIR was registered on the complaint given by the family of the deceased.

According to the police reports, Vijay, along with Som and three other friends, had gone to Kalika Dhaba in the Tulsipur area for dinner on Wednesday night to celebrate his birthday.

After dinner, a brawl erupted with the owner and staff of the eatery, which led to the incident.

