UP village heads to be trained in stubble management

State Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has directed officials to make all necessary preparations to stop the repeat of incidents of stubble burning by farmers in the state, with special focus on areas where the maximum stubble burning incidents were reported last year.

Lucknow, June 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government plans to train the newly elected village pradhans in stubble management.

He has asked officials to chalk out an action plan to make farmers aware of harms caused to the environment by stubble burning and benefits of the stubble management.

"Newly elected village pradhans should also be given proper training in the stubble management with the help of NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout guides and other NGOs," he said.

It was pointed out that the 'parali do, khaad lo' campaign was successfully launched in the Unnao district last year and underlined the need for launching the similar campaign throughout the state this year.

The chief secretary said the practice of waste decompose should also be encouraged, considering good results of last year.

He asked officials to think of digging compost pits in the corner of farmers' fields under the MGNREGA.

--IANS

