UP: Woman assaulted in hotel, 2 held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 28 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel here.

The accused have been identified as Riyasat and Umaid while the third accused, Sarfaraz, a religious preacher is absconding.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by Riyasat and Umaid in a hotel room on the pretext of performing a practice required to legalise re-marriage with her first husband, who had divorced her six months ago. He wanted to marry her again.