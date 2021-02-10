UP woman assaulted, paraded after son elopes with girl

The injured woman was rescued by her family and admitted to the community health centre.

Her clothes were torn off, she was dragged out of her house and paraded on the road in full public view.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 10 (IANS) The mother of a youth, who had allegedly eloped with a minor Dalit girl, was beaten by the family members of the girl.

The police said that an FIR has been registered against four people.

The incident took place two days ago in a village under Milak Kotwali police station in Rampur district and the 'eloped' couple belong to the same community.

According to reports, the family members of the 14-year-old girl reached the house of the youth with whom she allegedly eloped.

They beat up the youth's mother, stripped her and forced her to walk in the village.

The police, however, denied that the woman was paraded naked.

They claimed that both families had a scuffle and the woman was thrashed. In the scuffle, the woman's clothes were torn off.

Anil Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Milak Kotwali police station, said, "It is learnt that the duo was having a love affair but both families were against the relationship. The girl went missing on Saturday night following which her family came searching for her."

The SHO added, "We have received a complaint that the girl's family misbehaved and assaulted the youth's mother. The woman was injured and taken to the community health centre for treatment. An FIR has been registered against four people, including two women, under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC."

Another FIR has been registered against the youth under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage).

Further investigations are underway, the police officer said.

--IANS

amita/dpb