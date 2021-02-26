UP woman booked for sexually abusing boy

The court issued the order under section 156(3) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Thursday and subsequently, an FIR was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Siddhartha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 26 (IANS) A case has been registered against a woman on the orders of a local court for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy.

According to reports, Momina Khatoon, 45, sexually assaulted the boy for first time in July 2016.

The boy used to go for tuition classes to a teacher's house and the woman was his neighbour.

She sexually assaulted the boy repeatedly later and in December last year, she went to the boy's house with two miscreants and asked the boy's family to marry her daughter to the boy. She also threatened them that she could trap the boy in fake cases as she enjoys important connections.

The woman also threatened the boy, who is at present a graduate student.

Inspector Rajendra Yadav, in charge of Sadar police station, said, "The family went to court and a case under 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the woman and police are searching for her."

