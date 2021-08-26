UP woman constable sent to lines for Insta video

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) A woman constable has been sent to lines for uploading her photograph with a firearm.

Priyanka Mishra is a trainee constable and regularly posts her photographs on social media.

Mishra, in the video on Instagram, is seen in full uniform with a revolver in her hand. In the audio that is playing along with the video, Haryana and Punjab are being compared with Uttar Pradesh on the issue of law and order. The constable is seen brandishing the firearm.