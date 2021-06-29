UP woman moves Delhi HC seeking protection, claims life threats after willfully converting religion

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman who converted from Hinduism to Islam has approached Delhi High Court seeking protection for herself and her family.



In her plea the woman has claimed that she is facing an extreme threat to her life and to those of her immediate family members who are being witch-hunted by officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police as also by the media and vigilante groups.

The petitioner states that she is an adult and is protected by the constitution to choose her own faith and she cannot be targeted and harassed for the choice she makes with regard to the religion she follows.

The petition has been moved through Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra.

The court is likely to hear the plea tomorrow.

She stated that on May 27, 2021, she had converted to Islam with her own free will and without any threat or coercion from anyone. (ANI)

