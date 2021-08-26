UP women cops on 'Mission Shakti' duty

The guidelines, issued to all zonal Additional DGPs, Commissioners of Police Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Regional Inspector Generals of Police/DIG, SSP/SP, mention that women beat police officers should be appointed by forming a team consisting of female inspector, deputy, chief constable and constable.

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Mukul Goel, has issued guidelines for the appointment, duty and training of female beat officers under the third phase of 'Mission Shakti'.

He directed that in accordance to the number of women sub-inspectors and women police constables in Commissionerate/districts, one woman beat should be formed in three to four beats of police stations and two women beat police officers should be appointed in it.

These officers would be named as Women Beat Police Officers.

They will be interacting with women in their respective jurisdiction and will ensure necessary action by giving information in case of violence or any other crime, says the guidelines.

The guidelines state that cognizance must be taken of even in minor complaints and timely action should be taken.

Women beat police officers will visit a beat two to three days every week.

They will remain present in the Mission Shakti Room set up in Gram Panchayat Bhawan or newly created village secretariat of each village, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Apart from listening to the problems of women, the beat police officers will make them aware about various schemes run by the government for women and various helplines of the police administration.

