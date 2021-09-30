UP women train to make LED lights, bulbs

The participants were also given toolkits worth Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) The Indian Industries Association (IIA) organised a workshop for members of women self-help groups where they were provided training in making LED lights, strings of light, LED bulbs and one district-one product goods.

IIA member Vivek Singh, who provided the training on Wednesday, said that the demand for lights and chandeliers made in the state had increased across the country and demand was coming in from countries like Nigeria, Afghanistan, Dubai.

Ashok Aggarwal, president IIA, said that due to the conducive environment in Uttar Pradesh for investments, there were several countries which had expressed interest in setting up units in the state. He said that most recently representatives from Uganda and Taiwan had approached IIA with proposals for import export, investment, technology and training.

"UP is at the fifth position in exports. Women are getting benefits directly from central and state government schemes. The state government is making them self-reliant by organising special training sessions and giving toolkits," he said.

The single-day special workshop was organised at the Indian Industries Association (IIA) campus, under which 30 women of Self Help Groups were trained to make LED lights, string lights, LED bulbs and ODOP products.

Till now, training has been given to about 6,000 women.

In different districts of Uttar Pradesh, women of self-help Groups are trained and motivated for self-employment.

--IANS

amita/dpb