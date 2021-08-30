UP youth commits suicide in Bihar after failed love relationship

The deceased person, who has been identified as Paramjeet Singh, followed her girlfriend and came to Patna on Sunday. He went to the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib and returned to a lodge at Patna City Chowk locality.

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) A youth from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide in Patna and recorded the act live on Faceblook after his girlfriend snapped ties with him, a police officer said on Monday.

The officials of the lodge suspected foul play after Paramjeet did not come out of his room on Sunday evening.

"As Paramjeet Singh had travelled a long distance, we thought that he might be tired. Hence, we did not disturb him. When he did not come out of his room on Sunday evening, we suspected foul play and informed the police," said Maha Khant Roy, an official of the lodge.

The door was broken open by the local police.

"When the door was opened, Paramjeet was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his Facebook page was open on his mobile phone," said an official from the Patna City Chowk police station.

He said the deceased had recorded his suicide on Facebook Live.

Paramjeet also recorded a video message before taking the extreme step where he spoke about his love for a girl, who was also a native of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Paramjeet said he was in love with a girl for the last two years. Suddenly, she had stopped talking to him which was painful for him.

