UP youth held in gun-running racket

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 21 (IANS) A 23-year-old youth has been arrested by UP ATS from Babupurwa in Kanpur on charges of a gun-running racket.

Six semi-automatic .32 bore pistols, 12 magazines and 20 cartridges have been recovered from the accused, Abhishek Pal, said ATS sleuths.

Inspector General ATS G.K. Goswami said, "Abhishek's aide Anil Kumar Maurya managed to escape. The two belong to Amethi and had come to Kanpur to hand over the consignment of arms and ammunition to a gang when they were caught. We will be taking remand of Abhishek to find from where he got the pistols and who were his customers."