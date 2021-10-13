UP youth stoned to death in honour killing

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 13 (IANS) In an apparent case of honour killing, a 22-year-old youth was allegedly stoned to death by his lover's family members in Mundera locality under the Dhoomanganj police circle in Prayagraj.

Three persons, including the parents of the girl, Shiv Kumar and his wife Phoola and brother Prabhat, were arrested on Tuesday after the family of the deceased lodged an FIR against four family members of the girl.

The incident took place late on Monday night in connection with the death of the youth.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the incident took place when the slain youth had gone to meet his girlfriend late on Monday night and her family members thrashed him.

The youth succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

He added that the girl had called up Tonu and had asked him to meet her at midnight. She had kept the lock of the main gate of the house open.

However, parents and two brothers of girl woke up and caught the youth red handed. They then attacked him with bricks and sticks and left him critically injured.

