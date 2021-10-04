UP youth's genitals chopped off, love affair said to be motive

The youth's screams alerted his family members and neighbours who rushed to the spot and then informed the police.

Unnao (UP), Oct 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants chopped off the genitals of a 20-year-old youth while he was sleeping outside his house in Gauri Majre Para village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The profusely bleeding youth was taken to a nearby hospital, from where doctors referred him to Trauma Centre in Lucknow in a critical condition.

The incident took place on Sunday and the victim Suraj, failed to identify those who attacked him.

The unidentified men first attacked him with a blunt object and then cut off his genitals and fled from the spot.

Station house officer, Maurawan, Ajay Kumar Sharma reached the spot with dog squad and forensic experts and has launched investigation.

The local people suspect that the incident could be fallout of a "love affair".

--IANS

amita/vd