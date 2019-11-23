UPATS arrets two persons accused of supplying arms to Kalistani terrorists in Punjab

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested two persons involved in supplying arms and ammunitions to Khalistani terrorists in Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Raj Singh and Asif and they were arrested from near Gurudwara in Shamli.

Police said both are residents from Shamli.



A press note from Uttar Pradesh police said, "Today ATS got information about the accused and they were nabbed near Shamli Gurudwara trifurcation. One pistol and four live cartridges were seized from Singh while a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Asif."

The press note said, "The two accused were going to supply 10 hand grenade, one pistol and 20 cartridges to the Khalistani terrorists in Punjab in the near future."

A case has been registered in this connection in Adarsh Mandi police station in Shamli, the press note added. (ANI)

