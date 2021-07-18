UPCC chief, other booked for Priyanka's dharna

The Congress leaders have been accused of damaging public property and holding protests at a public place without any prior permission of the administration.

Lucknow, July 18 (IANS) UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, other office-bearers and hundreds of party workers have been booked by the Lucknow police in connection with the silent protest led by the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on Friday.

Interestingly, Priyanka's name does not figure in the FIR.

Lucknow Police Commissioner, DK Thakur, said a case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The Epidemic Diseases Control Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked against the accused. The case was lodged at Hazratganj police station late Friday night," said Thakur.

The complaint, lodged by local outpost in charge Grijesh Kumar, reads, "Around 3.30 p.m., Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, leaders Dilpreet Singh and Ved Prakash came to Atal Chowk with 500-600 workers and sat near the Gandhi statue. They had not taken permission from any official for the protest. They did not follow any Covid-19 protocol while staging protest and violated Section 144 of the CrPC which is in place in the Lucknow police Commissionerate. They also obstructed traffic on the route and broke the iron mesh and the wall around the statue."

The officer said that CCTV footage and photographs published in newspapers would be used to identify and trace those who violated the law.

--IANS

amita/pgh