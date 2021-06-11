UPCC chief put under house arrest in Lucknow

Police has been deployed outside the residence of the UPCC president and he has bene informed that he will not be allowed to move out.

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was placed under house arrest here on Friday morning, hours ahead of the Congress programme of holding demonstrations at all petrol pumps against the continuous hike in fuel prices.

A district official said that no demonstrations could be allowed since prohibitory orders are in place in the state capital and any assembly of persons would be a violation of the same.

Lallu told reporters on phone that he had even lost count of the number of times, the state government has used police force to detain him and refrain him from holding protests which is his democratic and political right.

"This government is working like a terrorist and treating opposition leaders like criminals," he said.

--IANS

amita/sdr/