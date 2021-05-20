Upcoming brand by realme to be unveiled on May 25

The brand, through its Twitter handle @realmeTechLife, talked about the origin of this new brand saying that it started with a DREAM, which led to a DISCOVERY of new DESIGN and DEVELOPMENT, to produce something DIFFERENT.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand realme on Thursday confirmed that its upcoming brand, which starts with letter D, under the realme TechLife ecosystem, will be unveiled globally on May 25.

"We are super excited as D will be finally here in just a few days and it will be the first brand in our realme TechLife ecosystem," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India & Europe, said in a statement.

"We are confident that the upcoming brand will receive a lot of love from everyone, once they experience the different, new, versatile and exciting range of TechLife products from the upcoming brand," he added.

The soon-to-be-launched brand is conceptualised to help its future consumers experience a smarter and more convenient tech life.

The products promise to offer a differentiated proposition for consumers who seek greater value from their technology to enrich their day-to-day lives, the company said.

The website and social media handles of the new brand will go live on the day, in addition to the official announcement of the name, it added.

