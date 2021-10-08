Update latest pictures of inmates before parole, furlough: MHA gives 7-point direction to jail authorities

It is also directed that states and UTs should leverage the 'e-Prisons' application for updating the profile of inmates on a regular basis.The prison departments are also required to update the details of any escape from the prison or custody on 'e-Prisons' on a real-time basis, the order mentions, adding "quick availability of this information will facilitate police and other authorities concerned in nabbing the escapee or absconder".The order was sent to all Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police and Director Generals as well as Inspector General of Prisons of all states and UTs.In the further direction issued through an order dated October 4, the MHA made it mandatory for "admission of inmates to Prisons through the ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) module available in e-Prisons application", saying the facility will "ensure that First Information Report or case data integrity is maintained all through and relevant data of inmates like court orders and custody certificate can be exchanged with the courts and police in a seamless manner under ICJS".The Ministry also stressed the need for "appropriate systems to be put in place for monitoring and follow up of each case of an inmate released on bail, parole, furlough and premature release so that they do not violate the law and indulge in criminal activities".It is emphasised that any person who either attempts to escape from prison or absconds from custody should not be considered for grant of bail, parole or furlough.The order clearly directs state police and prison authorities to launch special joint drives to apprehend any escapee or absconding inmate in a mission mode by forming special teams"."Advances in technology may be leveraged to generate alerts of such escapes on a real-time basis through e-Prisons, ICJS and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) platforms."It is also directed that all prison functionaries register for Virtual Private Network (VPN) and make use of the modules provided under e-prisons.For facilitating easy usage of the above facilities, the Ministry has said that services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) may be obtained, who can provide training and hand-holding sessions.The MHA issued the fresh order referring to its advisory issued on September 3 last year in which the states and UTs were advised to review the existing practices and procedures governing grant of parole, furlough and premature release to inmates, keeping in view the guidance provided in the Model Prison Manual, 2016 and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court, from time to time.The Ministry said, it was inter-alia advised that in order to ensure that inmates released on parole, furlough and premature release do not violate the law, "systems must be put in place for monitoring and follow-up of each such case". (ANI)