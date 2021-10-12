Upgradation of security in Delhi Court: BCD suggests issuing smart card with electronic chip

The Court earlier had sought suggestions of all stakeholders including different Bar Associations and Bar Council of Delhi regarding the up-gradation of Security in the premises of Delhi District Courts after the shootout on Rohini Court.BCD through its Hony Secretary Ajayinder Sangwan suggested that all advocates shall abide by the security checks and in case any advocate violates the security check, the concerned Bar Association, Bar Council of Delhi will take action and in Bar case Association deems fit, the matter shall be referred to the Bar Council of Delhi by the respective Bars Association, for taking action treating the same as misconduct.The law interns should carry their identity cards and would not wear black coats. For them, the dress code shall be decided by further deliberations, suggested by the BCD.The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday adjourned the matter for October 25 after Saket Court Bar association represented by Advocate KC Mittal sought more time to file its suggestions in the matter.Meanwhile, Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) through Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur also told the court that it had also filed the reply with the suggestion in regards to Delhi High Court premises safety and security.A single bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Monday had tagged a writ petition with this suo motu matter. This petition was filed by lawyer Deepa Joseph through Advocate Robin Raju seeking several directions in regards to safety and security in court premises.On the last date of hearing Delhi Police informed the court that the security of all the seven District Courts has been taken over by the Security Unit, a specialized unit of Delhi Police and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed accordingly in wake of Rohini Court firing incident.Delhi Police had also informed the court that the security gadgets, installed at Court premises are outdated, the same should be updated or replaced with high-resolution CCTV & monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag /bar code reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, boom barriers, etc. District Courts may be directed to provide these security gadgets and logistics at the earliest to the security unit at each court, Delhi Police suggested to the court.CCTV cameras with adequate storage capacity shall be installed at the vulnerable points in each District Court with proper monitoring.An automatic entry system for Advocates, Court Staff with proper accreditation by way of issuing non-clonable smart identity cards should be considered. Entry gates for visitors, lawyers and Court staff including Police should be segregated to ensure proper access control, Delhi Police suggested.Delhi High Court, earlier stressed on proper security and safety system in the national capital and asked Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi Govt and others to give suggestions relating to ensuring safety and security in the courts in wake of Rohini Court firing incident.The Court earlier said that there is a need for a full-proof safety system at the entry gate and therefore installation of hi-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are required. The Court also stressed the need for under vehicle surveillance systems and proper training for police personnel deputed at the Courts complex.The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident.On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)