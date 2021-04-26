Upgrade COVID-19 testing infrastructure in national capital: HC to Delhi government

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to upgrade its infrastructure related to testing labs and testing centres in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.



The court also directed the Delhi Government to ensure that no hospital in the national capital should refuse admission to those patients who are critical with COVID-19 associated symptoms and are in immediate need of hospitalisation, for want of a positive RT-PCR report.

The Delhi Government was also directed to give wide publication to its circular so that people are made aware of the position that hospital admission cannot be refused to any such patient.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the pandemic situation is beyond any imagination.

"It is a war-like situation and the government is doing its best. Let them work and don't throw the stone on government every time, " the court said.

However, when the court was informed by counsel representing the central government that testing numbers in Delhi have been reduced, it asked the Delhi Government to upgrade infrastructure related to testing labs and testing centres for COVID-19.

With this direction, the Court disposed of the plea filed by Jaideep Ahuja through advocates Advocates Praveen K Sharma and Dhananjay Grover.

The petitioner had sought directions for formulating a policy to ensure that all patients suffering from COVID-19 associated symptoms and who are in need of hospitalization on account of falling SpO2 levels will be hospitalized and provided with the appropriate treatment immediately on the basis of prescription of a registered medical practitioner and without insisting on an RT-PCR positive test result.

He also sought directions to the respondent to add more testing centers and upgrade the infrastructure for streamlined collection of RT-PCR samples.

Delhi recorded 22,933 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 75,912 tests were conducted, according to Delhi Heath Department. The city had reported 24,103 new cases on Saturday out of 74,702 tests conducted. (ANI)

