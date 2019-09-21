Upload picture of MCC violation on our app: Maharashtra CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday announced that any complaint can be filed regarding violation in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by uploading pictures on the SEC App for the assembly polls scheduled for next month.

"The total number of voters in the state till today is 8,94,47,211 and voter registration is still on and will continue till the date of polls, we appeal all to get registered as voters if not registered," said Baldev Singh, Maharashtra's newly appointed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).



"The total number of polling stations is 96,654 which is around 3,000 more than Lok sabha polls,'' he added.

Keeping in mind the needs of the differently-abled, the State Commission has also made special arrangements with thousands of polling stations having shifted from the first floor to the ground floor.

Additionally, the electronic transportable postal voting facility will be available for the people on duty including the employees and the local police.

Furthermore, Singh reaffirmed the state commission's stand on malpractices like duplication of names, deletion, transferring of names or bogus votes -- encouraging people to complain about any such case of corruption till the voters' list get published by August 31. (ANI)

