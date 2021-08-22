Upload women's dignity, ensure safe environment: Vice Prez

Naidu, who is in Bengaluru on an official tour, celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan with school children from various local schools.

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Naidu said Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters.

Urging the people to treat everyone like their brothers and sisters, Naidu said this would promote brotherhood and harmony among the citizens and "make our nation strong".

Praising the age-old Indian family system, the Vice President said it teaches us to respect the elderly and inculcates the spirit of sharing and caring among the youngsters.

Stating sisters bring happiness in the house, Naidu said that there are many Indian festivals that celebrate family relations and strengthen the bond of togetherness.

Earlier on Sunday, Naidu tweeted Rakshabandhan greetings in 13 languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Konkani, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi.

--IANS

ssb/pgh