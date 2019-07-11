UPPSC paper leak: Bail plea of exam controller to be heard tomorrow

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Allahabad High Court will hear the bail petition of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination controller Anjulata Katiyar in paper leak case on Friday.

A bench headed by Justice Ajit Singh will hear the case on July 12.

Earlier on June 29, Justice Naheed Ara Moonis had sought the state government's response in the case.



Katiyar was arrested by the Special Task Force investigating the case for her alleged involvement in leaking the papers of two subjects of LT Grade teacher exam last year.

According to police, the UPPSC official has been sent to jail after being produced before a Special Judge (anti-corruption) in Varanasi where she was taken for further questioning by the crime branch. (ANI)

