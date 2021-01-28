Uproar as Bihar govt forms review panel for cops over 50

The home department constituted a committee headed by a principal secretary level officer to analyse the work of each police personnel and officers above 50 years, except IPS officers. The committee is empowered to recommend VRS for inefficient cops. The state government had taken the decision in July 2020.

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) There has been a huge uproar in the Bihar police force after the home ministry constituted a committee to review the performance of police personnel above 50 years of age.

The Bihar Police Men's Association (BPMA) has asked the Nitish Kumar government to disband this committee and said that this move amounts to mass murder.

"At the time when police men/women reach the age of 50, they generally have so many family responsibilities. At this stage, if anyone forcibly removes you from the job it is similar to a death penalty. The BPMA strongly condemns the move of the state government and would not allow it to be implemented here," said BPMA president Narendra Kumar Dhiraj.

"The selection of police personnel is based on physical and medical tests. Hence, it is unimaginable why anyone would take such a decision. If anyone is not fit enough for field duty, they can easily be deployed for clerical jobs in offices of police departments instead of forcing them to retire," Dhiraj said.

Jitendra Kumar, the ADG headquarter of Bihar police said: "Home department has set up a committee in this regard. We will take action in accordance with the direction we will receive from the committee."

"At the age of 50, it is extremely difficult to get a job especially in a state like Bihar. We objected to the move of the Bihar government last year when it was passed and we are opposing it again," said Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD spokesperson.

--IANS

ajk/bg