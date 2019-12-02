Uproar in Parliament over Hyderabad vet rape case

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Leaders from different political parties raised the issue of the gruesome murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana in Parliament on Monday.

A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police.

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha with the Speaker stating, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour."Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. "This should be on an emergency basis."Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such problems cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added.All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Vijila Sathyananth said that the accused must be hanged before December 31."The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," Sathyananth added.Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan said that people want the government to give a proper and a definite answer. "These types of people (the accused in rape) need to be brought out in public and lynched." (ANI)