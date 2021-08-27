UP's ex-IPS officer to form new political party

He has also sought suggestions on the 'mission and structure of the party', adding that the process for party formation shall be initiated very soon.

Proposing the name 'Adhikar Sena' for the party, Thakur has asked his supporters to suggest alternative names if they want.

Lucknow, Aug 27 (IANS) Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur will soon launch his own political party.

Thakur, who was 'compulsorily retired' from service earlier this year, has already announced his intention to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur.

On August 21, he was stopped by the police from going to Gorakhpur to launch his campaign.

Thakur has already been invited by the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party to join it and the Peace Party has offered to support his candidature in the upcoming polls.

Thakur and his wife Nutan Thakur are social activist who have been using the RTI to expose wrong-doings at various levels.

