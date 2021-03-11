UP's Gr Noida records most noxious air in north India

Greater Noida, which comprises of residential and industrial areas, recorded the air quality index of 309 microgram per cubic meter, while Delhi logged it at 243, Ghaziabad at 283, Gurugram at 263, Noida and Faridabad at 283 and 264 microgram per cubic meter, respectively.

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, over 60 km from the national capital, recorded the most polluted air in the northern region on Thursday afternoon, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Besides this, Agra is recording AQI of 222, Hisar of 270, Lucknow 284, Meerut 246, Panipat 192, Sonipat 183 and Rohtak 243 microgram per cubic meter.

AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI is likely to stay in the poor to moderate category for the next two days in Delhi.

"Surface winds are calm. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and local dust lifting are likely at isolated places today and tomorrow. An increase in wind speed and ventilation is expected on the 12th March," it stated.

Out of 39 pollution monitoring stations in the capital city, the one in Dwarka recorded the highest AQI at 309, followed by NSIT at 301, Bawana at 300 microgram per cubic meter.

The officials have advised sensitive people to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur.

--IANS

aka/dpb