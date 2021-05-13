UPSC (Prelims) rescheduled in October

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021 was on Thursday deferred and rescheduled in October -- four months from its original schedule.

The examination will be held on October 10, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) deferred the examination due to the prevailing conditions caused by the second wave of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 which so far has infected 2,37,03,665 people that include 37,10,525 active cases and 2,58,317 deaths.