UPSRTC to introduce ETMs on all buses to handle different payment modes to buy tickets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): In view of urgent need of electronic ticketing machines, the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Thursday decided to introduce ETMs on all its buses over the next six months to handle all types of payment mode to buy tickets.

With the help of ETMs, a ticket can be bought through cash as well as credit, debit and smart cards.

Around 15,000 ETM machines will be introduced in the next three to six months. This move will also help in data collection.In the interest of passengers and to ensure more productive services for long-route buses, the UPSRTC board has approved the new policy of 'Telescopic Fare System' where passengers in long-distance travel will benefit from the reduction in the ticket fare price. The new fare price will be applied as a three-month trial on some routes. If it works well then it will be implemented in long-distance routes.The UPSRTC board has approved the proposal of taking 'LDA land' at Kamta for bus station operation on a 90-year lease. The bus station will start operations from January 1, 2020.About 500 buses will be operated from this bus station."All buses of Purvanchal will be operated from this bus station. This will significantly reduce pollution inside the city centre," UPSRTC officials said.The board has approved a better policy of "hiring high-end buses" (Volvo/Scania) and bought the "hybrid model".Around 100 new Volvo/Scania buses will be added to the fleet in the next six months. These buses will operate on high demand and high load factor routes.A separate cell will be set up at UPSRTC headquarters to decide the route, timing and complaints of "high-end higher buses" for efficient operation.To make UPSRTC services more effective, productive and efficient, the UPSRTC Board has agreed in principle to implement 'ERP' (Enterprise Resource Planning) in the next one year. This will make the organisation more professional and will help in digitally monitoring and improving services. (ANI)