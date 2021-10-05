Urban bodies in UP gone up to 734, compared to 654 before 2017: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the numbers of urban bodies in the state have gone up to 734, as compared to 654 before the BJP-led government came to power in 2017.



"In the previous government, there was a demand to expand the city limits with the status of Nagar Panchayat to the towns with a population of 25,000. Before 2017, there were 654 urban bodies which have gone to 734 today, due to which people are getting basic facilities," he said while addressing the gathering at 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo.

He further added that it is under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the "new Uttar Pradesh" is at a "new peak" of development under a "new India".

Underlining the state's achievement of administering COVID-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Coverage, Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh has successfully administered 11 crore #COVID vaccine doses to the people in the state, till now. We have conducted around 8 crore COVID tests."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handover the keys of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

At the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the Centre has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and over 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been given houses so far.

"More will be given today by the Prime Minister," he said.

"From 2004 to 2014, Rs 1.57 crore was invested in the urban development under central schemes. In the last 6 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investment in urban development has been increased to seven-folds. Today Rs 11.83 crore has been invested," Puri said. (ANI)

