Urban naxals, anarchists, atheists going to Sabarimala in guise of devotees: V Muraleedharan

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan said here on Sunday that people visiting Sabrimala Temple are "urban Naxals, anarchists and atheists" only to prove that they have gone to the Lord Ayyapya's shrine and it should be examined whether or not they are genuine devotees.

"The people who are going to temple now, are urban Naxals, anarchists and atheists. I don't think they are devotees. They want to prove that 'we have gone to Sabrimala Temple.' Whether they are really devotees, it should be examined," said Muraleedharan.He also said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala is under pressure to maintain the traditions of Sabarimala."The Supreme Court is yet to take a final decision and the overall mood is that the tradition of Sabarimala should be maintained. The Kerala government is taking steps keeping that in mind and is acting under this pressure," he said.With Sabarimala Temple opening for the two-month-long festival season, Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that devotees were arriving at the shrine without any fear.The opening of the shrine comes days after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court referred a clutch of petitions seeking review of its order which paved the way for the entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger seven-judge bench by a majority 3:2 ruling.The top court also observed that the right to worship by an individual cannot outweigh the rights of a religious group.The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)