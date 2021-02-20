Urdu Bulletin: Amit Shah's speech, J-K terrorist attack highlighted on page one

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Saturday's editions gave prominent coverage to Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at National Library in Kolkata in which he motivated youth to read about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



The news concerning Disha Ravi being sent to 3-day judicial custody, rejection of Lalu's bail plea and the farmers' protest also figured prominently on page one of the Urdu newspapers.

Rashtriya Sahara: It leads with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait news in which he announced that no farmers will invite any BJP leader to weddings. It also reported that if any of them found inviting BJP leaders, then the person should be ready to feed 100 BKU activists the next day.

The publication highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's attack that occurred in two different areas -Sophian and Badgam- of the Valley in which two policemen and three extremists were killed. It also reported that China has admitted for the first time and revealed the names and details of its four soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Hindustan Express: The publication leads with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at Kolkata National Library. The papers reported that Shah attended the 'Shauryanjali Programme' which is a tribute to icons of Bengal and urged youths of the country to read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and his life journey.

Inquilab: The daily highlighted the news of the Delhi court sending "climate activist" Disha Ravi to three days in judicial custody in connection with the 'toolkit' case on the ongoing farmers' protest. It reported that Disha was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and produced before a Delhi Magistrate the next day and remanded to police custody till February 19.

The newspaper also gave a prominent display to the news of farmers' protest on the front page. It also covered the Jharkhand High Court rejecting Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in the Dumka treasury case asking the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief to file a fresh petition after two months. (ANI)

